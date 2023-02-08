It’s been 40 years since Fawlty Towers closed its doors. The iconic British sitcom starred John Cleese and Connie Booth who played husband and wife hotel owners.

Since its last episode in 1979, the show has stayed in the minds and hearts of millions of people. If you ever owned the box set then you truly know the importance of not mentioning the war!

In true 2023 fashion, it looks like Fawlty Towers is set to make a huge return. John Cleese’s classic sitcom is coming back with a modern-day revival. The show, which at one point was voted the most iconic UK comedy of all time, is getting new episodes thanks to a team that includes Cleese, Rob Reiner and Cleese’s daughter, Camilla.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Fawlty Towers is going to explore how Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world, while also teaming up with the daughter he recently learned he had to run a boutique hotel. Cleese is going to reprise his role as Basil Fawlty, with Camila Cleese playing Basil’s long-lost daughter.

No word yet on when the show will be released but make sure you’ve got your booking at Fawlty Towers ready because it’s going to be an interesting stay!