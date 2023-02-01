After a solid 21 seasons, Dr. Phil has decided to end his iconic TV show.

He released a statement confirming the show would finish up after 21 years:

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

Despite the drop in ratings, Dr. Phil was still the top rated TV talk show, getting over 2 million viewers per episode.

We’ll miss you, Dr. Phil!