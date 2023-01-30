Lisa Loring, best known for portraying Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family from 1964-1966, has passed away at 64.

Her close friend Laurie Jacobson shared the news on Facebook, writing: “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

She added, “Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.”

John Astin – who played Gomez in The Addams Family – remains the final original cast member still alive. He is 92.