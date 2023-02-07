Huge changes could be coming to the television hit Yellowstone.

Kevin Costner, who plays the patriarch of the Dutton family could be exiting the show as he directs and stars in upcoming Western film Horizon, according to Deadline.

It comes as Costner has been negotiating less shooting days for each season, from 65 days to seeking just one week of shooting time in the second batch of the fifth season.

A spokesperson for Paramount Network has said they hope to have a new huge star join the Yellowstone family.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

The statement continued, “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Matthew McConaughey could be an incredible expansion to the franchise.

