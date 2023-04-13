The Muppets is a beloved IP in pop culture but it has been going through an identity crisis ever since they were bought out by Disney.

In recent years there has been a network mockumentary series, a six-episode “improv” sketch-comedy miniseries and a Halloween special that doubled as an ad for a Disneyland, and for the record they have been quite hit and miss. Emphasis on the miss.

But Disney+ is taking a shot with a Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem–focused series and the trailer, which you can watch below, is actually kind of cool.

It seems the show will follow the titular band as they record their first ever album even though they’ve been famous for years and years.

With an all star cast from music legends to acting royalty this show will surely have something for everyone.

The full series will be streaming on May 10th on Disney+ and you can see the trailer below:

Advertisement

Advertisement