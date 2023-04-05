This’ll be fun! Shrek 5 if officially in development!

Barbie posters dropped and also Shrek 5 announcement??? REAL CINEMA IS BACK pic.twitter.com/8QFpW45mkx — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) April 4, 2023

According to the Variety , the founder and CEO of Illumination Chris Meledandri, has all but confirmed Shrek 5 is happening and that serious talks are underway with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy to reprise their roles of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey for another adventure.

“We anticipate the cast coming back,” said Mr Meledandri.

“Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return,” he added.

The way the whole cast wants to come back for shrek 5 REAL CINEMA IS BACK 🙌🏽😭 #shrek5 pic.twitter.com/MXJab6gqiC — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 4, 2023

The enthusiasm is further buoyed by Eddie Murphy saying that “If (DreamWorks) ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds,” said Murphy following the success of the Puss in Boots spin-off, The Last Wish.

Speaking about his beloved character Murphy said “I love Donkey.”

“They did Puss In Boots movies. I was like, they should have done a Donkey movie.”

“Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.” “I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”