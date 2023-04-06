“Well you’re not hardcore, unless you live hardcore, and the legend of the rent was WAY HARDCORE!” – Jack Black in ‘School Of Rock’ and anyone trying to find a rental right now (RIP).

In 2023 the greatest piece of cinema to ever have lived ‘School Of Rock’ will celebrate its 20th anniversary which means a. I feel very very old and b. it’s reunion time!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Mr Black said he’s planning a reunion with the entire original cast to celebrate the milestone. There have been mini-reunions with varying cast mates across the years but it sounds like this time the whole band’s getting back together (pun wholeheartedly intended).

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from ‘School of Rock.’”

He also made sure to note he’ll be uploading a bunch of pictures and video from the reunion when it happens. Personally, I’m hoping it sparks talks of a sequel!