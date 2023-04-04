Moana is heading to the big screen as Disney, with the help of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, as a live-action retelling of the 2016 animated film.

Both The Rock and the original Moana herself, Auli‘i Cravalho, are on board as producers.

“Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path,” reads a release from the studio. “Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.”

Johnson confirmed he’ll be back as Maui, sharing a video with daughters Tia and Jasmine on the beaches of Oahu.

While it’s unclear whether Cravalho will be back on-screen as well, she said in a statement that the character “has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses.” She added, “Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.” The original film was released in November 2016 and went on to generate nearly $644 million in global box office.