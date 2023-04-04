Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer for its upcoming series, Fatal Attraction – a modern take on the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close and coined the phrase ‘bunny boiler’.

Starring Lizzy Caplan as the ominous Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, the trailer has plenty of unsettling moments. In one particularly creepy scene, Alex warns Dan, “I am not going to be ignored.”

Set in present day, the series picks up 15 years after Alex’s alleged murder and follows Dan as he attempts to rebuild his life and prove his innocence. But things take a turn for the worse when he reconnects with Alex and their brief affair threatens to unravel everything he’s worked so hard to build with his wife, Beth.

The premiere kicks off Sunday, April 30 in the US and Canada with Australia to follow the next day. The season will have eight episodes.