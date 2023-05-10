Robert De Niro, the Academy Award-winning actor, has become a father for the seventh time. During an interview with ET Canada to promote his new film “About My Father,” De Niro revealed the news of his new baby.

The 79-year-old corrected the interviewer when she mentioned his six previously known children, stating that he now has seven children. “Seven, actually,” De Niro said, adding “I just had a baby.”

De Niro has six children from previous relationships, but the identity of the mother of his seventh child is unknown. In the interview, he spoke about the joy of fatherhood and his belief in being both loving and stern with his children.

“I don’t think I’m a cool dad,” De Niro said modestly, going on to joke about how his 11-year-old daughter, whom he “adores,” gives him “grief” sometimes.

“And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come,” he added with a smile.

De Niro has six children from two previous marriages with Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower, and a past relationship with Toukie Smith. They are daughters Drena, 51, and Helen Grace, 11, and sons Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, and Elliot, 24.