Video of the late, great Gene Wilder has resurfaced, showing how disillusioned the star had become with movie comedies late in his life.

The ‘Blazing Saddles’ star and original Willy Wonka was a mainstay of many iconic comedies of the 1970s.

The clip from a 2013 interview with Wilder shows the actor’s disdain for modern filmmaking, and that the trend of 3D movies and swearing in comedy scripts turned him off the business for good!

Gene Wilder explains that he stopped appearing in movies when they replaced comedy with mindless profanity pic.twitter.com/nbioMy2Sm8 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2023

We miss those golden comedies of the 70s as much as Gene does!

