This passed weekend the smash hit ‘Barbie’ has made another stunning achievement.

Greta Gerwig’s pink laden epic has surpassed $1 billion USD globally with $459 million coming from the U.S. and $572 million internationally.

This also makes it the first movie solo-directed by a woman to earn $1 billion!

With reaching this massive milestone in only 17 days it makes ‘Barbie’ the fastest Warner Bros. movie to earn the coveted billion.

This title previously going to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 which earnt the amount in 19 days.

Thanks to the such warm reception to the Barbie movie it has stayed at No.1 at the box office for three weeks straight.

Beating the likes of, ‘The Meg 2’, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ and it’s Barbenheimer counterpart, Oppenheimer!

Which Oppenheimer itself just surpassed $500 million!

The next goal for Barbie to smash would be the highest grossing film of 2023 in which it is currently second place.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is at #1 right now grossing $1.35 billion worldwide.

So head out to the cinemas once again this weekend to boost Barbie up the charts!

