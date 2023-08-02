Taylor Swift has reportedly given massive bonuses to truck drivers who have worked on her ‘Eras’ tour – a whopping $100,000 USD or over $150,000 AUD!

NME claims their sources have said Swift has given the production crew responsible for hauling her equipment around the USA these bonuses.

Their source also claims that the pop star has 50 truck drivers for her tour so that equates to about $5 million USD ($7.5 million AUD) worth of bonuses.

NME also reported that “generous bonuses” were given out to not only truck drivers but a lot of the behind-the-scenes staff of her ‘Eras’ tour.

This comes after Swift’s massive success with the ‘Eras’ tour and it is set to become one of the highest grossing tours of all time!