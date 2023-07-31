Jonesy & Amanda Amanda Keller Is Going To Be On Play School! By Jenna Benson One hour ago Followthe podcast on It’s a dream come true! Our very own Amanda Keller will be appearing on an upcoming episode of ABC’s Play School. Hear what you can expect above. Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! amanda keller Jonesy & Amanda no expiry play school podcast Advertisement Latest Articles Jamie Lee Curtis Has Opened Up About Her 24 Years Of Sobriety: “I Feel Incredibly Lucky” Amanda Keller Acknowledged In Winning Logies Speech WSFM’s 5K No Repeat Workday Cheat Sheet Pink Performs Emotional Sinéad O’Connor Tribute Netflix To Release Documentary About The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial Advertisement