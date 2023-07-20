Followthe podcast on

Last week, Kevin Bacon introduced us to his favourite “weird” breakfast.

The 65-year-old actor shared a video of him making what he calls “oatmeal eggs,” which also includes includes butter and surprisingly no bacon.

“Would it be a KB Breakfast if it wasn’t a little weird? I can’t be the only one who does this. #OatmealEggs,” he captioned the clip.

Jonesy & Amanda were understandably perplexed by this bizarre food combination and as a result, had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when they tried it above.

Recipe:

Ingredients

1 boiled egg

1 cup of oats

1 slice of butter

1 teaspoon of hot sauce (we used Sriracha sauce)

Method

Boil the egg so it’s soft inside (we used an egg cooker to measure). Leave for 7 minutes. While the egg is boiling, cook the oats in another saucepan. Peel the egg when ready. Grab a bowl and mash up the egg. Add oats, a slice of butter and a teaspoon of hot sauce.

