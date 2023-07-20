Followthe podcast on
Last week, Kevin Bacon introduced us to his favourite “weird” breakfast.
The 65-year-old actor shared a video of him making what he calls “oatmeal eggs,” which also includes includes butter and surprisingly no bacon.
“Would it be a KB Breakfast if it wasn’t a little weird? I can’t be the only one who does this. #OatmealEggs,” he captioned the clip.
Jonesy & Amanda were understandably perplexed by this bizarre food combination and as a result, had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when they tried it above.
Recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 boiled egg
- 1 cup of oats
- 1 slice of butter
- 1 teaspoon of hot sauce (we used Sriracha sauce)
Method
- Boil the egg so it’s soft inside (we used an egg cooker to measure).
- Leave for 7 minutes.
- While the egg is boiling, cook the oats in another saucepan.
- Peel the egg when ready.
- Grab a bowl and mash up the egg.
- Add oats, a slice of butter and a teaspoon of hot sauce.