Last week, Kevin Bacon introduced us to his favourite “weird” breakfast.

The 65-year-old actor shared a video of him making what he calls “oatmeal eggs,” which also includes includes butter and surprisingly no bacon.

“Would it be a KB Breakfast if it wasn’t a little weird? I can’t be the only one who does this. #OatmealEggs,” he captioned the clip.

Jonesy & Amanda were understandably perplexed by this bizarre food combination and as a result, had to give it a try!

Recipe:

Ingredients

  • 1 boiled egg
  • 1 cup of oats
  • 1 slice of butter
  • 1 teaspoon of hot sauce (we used Sriracha sauce)

Method

  1. Boil the egg so it’s soft inside (we used an egg cooker to measure).
  2. Leave for 7 minutes.
  3. While the egg is boiling, cook the oats in another saucepan.
  4. Peel the egg when ready.
  5. Grab a bowl and mash up the egg.
  6. Add oats, a slice of butter and a teaspoon of hot sauce.
