The original announcement was made in May 2022, but now we know heaps more about the film based on the treasured classic Paul Kelly song, “How To Make Gravy.”

On Friday, not only was the cast announced, but Australian streaming platform Binge also announced it was making the song’s screen adaptation their first venture into feature films.

Hugo Weaving is set to lead the cast, followed by Kate Mulvany (The Twelve, Lambs Of God), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Daniel Henshall (The Babadook, Snowtown) and making her English-language debut, French actress Agathe Rouselle.

The 1996 song featuring Joe, an inmate writing a heartfelt letter to his brother Dan on December 21 about how this is possibly his last Christmas in prison (he could be out by July if he gets good behaviour), will now take on new life in the film, and no one is more thrilled than Kelly.

“Dan and Joe and Rita and Angus and Dolly and all the others have been stuck inside that song so long, I’m glad they’re going to get a chance to live life a different way!” he remarked.

While it’s unlikely at this stage, we had hopes it’d be released on December 21, otherwise known as ‘Gravy Day’.