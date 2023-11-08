ATTENTION SWIFTIES!

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the hottest ticket around, with unprecedented demand breaking records in Australia. Australian fans now have another opportunity to secure tickets in Melbourne and Sydney. Due to the demand, additional tickets including partially-obstructed side view tickets will be released with prices starting from $79.90.

Accessibility options will also be available in this release at both venues. Fans who have previously submitted accessibility form requests with Ticketek will be contacted in order of the time of their original form submission (until allocations are exhausted). There is no need to resubmit your form again to Ticketek. Please note that submission of a Ticketek accessibility request does not guarantee access to these accessibility options, as supply is limited.

Limited tickets across all the Australian concert dates will be available from Friday 10 November at 10am for Sydney and 4pm for Melbourne at taylorswift.ticketek.com.au , until allocations are exhausted.

The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, presented by Crown, will kick off on 16 February 2024 in Melbourne and 23 February 2024 in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

Good luck, Swifties!

Advertisement

Advertisement