There are a few new inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after Friday’s ceremony took place. Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson are two of the notable names!

To kick off the show, 20-year-old superstar Olivia Rodrigo joined Sheryl Crow for a performance of “It Makes You Happy.”



Stevie Nicks then appeared with Crow for “Strong Enough” and “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” the latter of which also featured Peter Frampton on guitar.

strong enough – sheryl crow & stevie nicks (RRHOF 2023) 💗 pic.twitter.com/4Tb0Ru1bq3 — tia 🌙 (@golddustnickss) November 4, 2023

Laura Dern inducted Crow, calling her friend “a badass goddess.” Dern said the music business initially had no idea what to do with a Southern female guitar-playing singer-songwriter. But it soon learned. “She mapped out the chapters of our lives,” Dern said.

Then it was the legend, Willie Nelson’s turn to be inducted. Nelson’s part of the ceremony took a fair chunk of the night, with Dave Matthews playing an acoustic “Funny How Time Slips Away,” and the legend joining Chris Stapleton on “Whiskey River,” dueting with Crow for “Crazy” and then all three musicians combining with Nelson for a rollicking “On the Road Again,” which got a standing ovation.

When it was his turn, Nelson thanked his wife, Annie, for “keeping me out here, doing what I’m meant to do.” He added: “Thanks for appreciating my music.”

