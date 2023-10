Bananarama have blessed fans with an unexpected gift of a fresh new track as part of their upcoming Greatest Hits album.

The euphoric new track Feel the Love will join mega hits such as Cruel Summer, Venus, I Heard a Rumour and Love in the First Degree on ‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’.

The Deluxe edition of the new album will feature a massive 50 tracks over three CDs.

‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection’ is set for release on March 8, 2024.