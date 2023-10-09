Grammy-winning pop sensation Pink has candidly shared her least favourite tracks from her entire discography, hinting at some of the career choices branded as questionable moves in her own eyes.

She ended up revealing that the song “True Love” from 2013 and the SpongeBob SquarePants tie-in song “We’ve Got Scurvy” are among her least cherished releases.

Pink initially mentioned “True Love,” describing it as a “mean” song about her relationship with Carey Hart.

However, she didn’t stop there, also acknowledging the SpongeBob collaboration as regrettable choice fans are assuming she wouldn’t hesitate to take back.

The track, “We’ve Got Scurvy,” was featured on the 2009 compilation album SpongeBob’s Greatest Hits.

In the comedy single, Pink playfully sings about the medical condition historically associated with sea travel, dressed as a pirate in the accompanying music video. Lyrics include humorous lines about black gums, falling teeth and the need for vitamin C to combat scurvy.

Pink’s candid reflections on her music demonstrate her willingness to be self-critical and open about her artistic journey.

And besides, a couple of bumps in the road is completely forgivable when your career remains marked by numerous hits and a seriously massive fan base.