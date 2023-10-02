A massive 30th anniversary edition of In Utero is coming out next month, but fans don’t have to wait to hear its 53 previously unreleased songs.

Over the weekend, two never-before-heard live tracks were shared: a live version of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ from a set at Los Angeles’ Great Western Forum on December 30, 1993, and ‘Scentless Apprentice’ from a show at Seattle’s Center Arena on January 7, 1994, just three months before Kurt Cobain died.

The In Utero box set is set to drop on October 27.

Listen here:

Krist Novoselic spoke about the previously unreleased live tracks finally seeing the light of day ahead of the milestone anniversary.

“They need to be heard,” he said.

“Now [using AI], you can take a stereo mix and then break it down into a multitrack. So you can get really good mixes. They sound raw. And you get Kurt up there who’s just carrying the show. Amazing.”