The Rolling Stones have shared the star-studded track list for their upcoming album Hackney Diamonds.

As reported, Paul McCartney will be featured on “Bite My Head Off,” contributing bass, but he’s not the only big name on the album.

Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder provide vocals and piano, respectively, on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” while “Get Close” and “Live By the Sword” feature Elton John on piano.

The album’s lead single “Angry” will also be the opening track.

“I don’t want to be big-headed but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” Mick Jagger explained.

“We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.”

Hackney Diamonds is the Stones’ first album of new material in nearly 20 years and first since drummer Charlie Watts’ death.

Last week, Ronnie Wood confirmed that Watts recorded drums for “Live By The Sword” and “Mess It Up” before passing away in 2021.

Hackney Diamonds is slated for an October 20 release, full track list below.

The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds:

“Angry”

“Get Close”

“Depending On You”

“Bite My Head off”

“Whole Wide World”

“Dreamy Skies”

“Mess It Up”

“Live By the Sword”

“Driving Me Too Hard”

“Tell Me Straight”

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

“Rolling Stone Blues”