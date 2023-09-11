Paul McCartney has described Jimmy Buffett’s first posthumous single as “probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever.”

Before Buffett passed away earlier this month, he completed a new album called Equal Strain on All Parts and on Friday, his first posthumous single, “Bubbles Up,” was released.

McCartney contributed to another song on the album, ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In,’ and recalled listening to the song, which references sailors following bubbles up to the surface to avoid drowning when a boat capsizes, during their time together in the studio.

“I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One, in particular, I loved was the song, ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great, but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever,” he wrote in tribute.

“He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

McCartney also recalled a story which demonstrated Buffett’s generosity.

“I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play. He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed’. So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday,” he said.

“He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was.”

Buffett died on September 1 at age 76 after succumbing to skin cancer. McCartney saw him during his final days and performed for his family.

Equal Strain on All Parts is slated for a November 3 release.

Listen to “Bubbles Up” and see McCartney’s full tribute below.