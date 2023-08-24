Music fans have spoken and Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ has been voted the best album cover of all time.

The grunge band’s second album pipped Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to the top spot.

In a survey of the Top 10 album covers conducted by research agency Perspectus Global, Nirvana’s 1991 record polled at 44%.

It outshone Pink Floyd’s 1973 opus ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ (36%), David Bowie’s iconic ‘Aladdin Sane’ (34%) and The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (27%) to the top spot.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 polled:

Nirvana – Nevermind Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon David Bowie – Aladdin Sane The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Amy Winehouse – Back To Black Bruce Springsteen – Born In The USA Beyoncé – I Am… Sasha Fierce Gorillaz – Demon Days Blink-182 – Enema Of The State

