Paul McCartney is bringing his acclaimed Got Back tour to Australia this October and thanks to a piece of technological magic, he’ll be bringing an old friend.

AI-based machine learning technology that was first used in filming Peter Jackson’s epic Beatles documentary ‘The Beatles: Get Back’, is being trained on old Beatles tunes – learning what each instrument sounds like and then isolating each track.

The end result?

“We could isolate John’s voice out. And that would mean [I would] be singing with John again” said McCartney in this interview with ABC.

An example of the final product was last put on display at Glastonbury Festival in 2022 when McCartney sang alongside John Lennon projected on a mega screen.

“The first time I ever did it was very emotional. And it keeps being emotional. Because, you know, I’m singing with my old buddy again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul McCartney returns to Sydney this October and we’re giving you the chance to win a VIP experience of a lifetime with WSFM’s McCartney VIP.

Find out more: