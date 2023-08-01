Last night, the energy at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium was electric, not only from Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert but also from the unexpected appearance of Madonna. The iconic singer, having recently recovered from a serious health scare, celebrated her return to health at her long-time friend’s performance.

Madonna at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in East Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/Rctb3X0tu8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

The special moment came when Beyoncé, during her fan-favourite song Break My Soul, noticed Madonna and gave her an adoring shout-out. “Big shoutout to the queen,” Beyoncé declared, strutting down the stage in her stunning pink ensemble. “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023

The sweet exchange between the two music legends swiftly went viral, attracting comments like “I love how much they love one another” and “Two queens stand before me…” This was not the first time Beyoncé had publicly appreciated Madonna. Following the release of The Queens Remix of Break My Soul, Beyoncé had sent Madonna a bouquet of white flowers, thanking her for opening doors for so many women in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only a month ago, Madonna was in the ICU, battling a serious bacterial infection that postponed her world tour. The health scare shook her friends, family, and fans worldwide. Emerging from the hospital, she expressed gratitude for her survival and thanked her loved ones for their unwavering support on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna’s health scare was alarming, but her recovery, celebrated at her friend’s concert, marked a fitting comeback. From one queen to another—long may they reign.

Listen Beyoncé and Madonna on iHeart Radio now!

Advertisement

Advertisement