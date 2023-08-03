Brace yourself, Queen fans. Almost 30,000 items including clothing and hand-written lyrics from Freddie Mercury’s personal collection are going up for sale next month.

Following his death in 1991 at the age of 45, Freddie left his Garden Lodge home and all of its contents to Mary Austin, his closest friend. Now, 32 years after his death, Austin has decided to sell – everything.

At the centrepiece of the collection is the black baby grand piano with which Freddie composed Queen’s greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody. And the list goes on: artworks, clothing, furniture, photographs and gold and platinum discs will all go under the hammer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sotheby’s (@sothebys)

“Freddie was a hoarder, he didn’t throw anything away”, said Sotheby’s auction house director Thomas Williams. “His possessions give us an extraordinary 360-degree view of the man, from his childhood until his death.”

The total auction is expected to fetch between $14m and $22m with Austin donating some of the proceeds of the sale to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you want to bid for a little piece of Freddie? You can preview the full collection going up for sale here.

Listen to Queen Artist Radio FREE on iHeart:

