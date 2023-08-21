One of Queen’s most-loved tracks has been dropped from a new version of the band’s Greatest Hits collection.

The 1978 song ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ featured on Queen’s original 1981 Greatest Hits – officially the best-selling album of all time in the UK – but it’s been removed from a new version of the collection published by Yoto, a music platform aimed at children.

“It’s the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more,” reads Yoto’s description on its website.

The description also added the following warning:

“Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.”

Queen guitarist Brian May wrote the hit, which includes the lyrics:

“I was just a skinny lad, Never knew no good from bad, But I knew life before I left my nursery, left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.”

May has not commented, but we’ll keep you posted if he does.

Meanwhile, here’s the full vid…