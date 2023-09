Billy Idol and Foo Fighters are a rock collaboration made in heaven.

And when they both took to the stage recently in Colorado, USA for a spirited cover of the Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant” – they did not disappoint.

Watch the cover here:

This isn’t the first time Foo Fighters have taken to the stage with special guests in recent months and we’re here for it – reviving some of their classic hits and adding some new flavour to their world tour.