In Utero recently turned 30, and it’s fair to say that a bit of reflecting has gone on over what would end up being Nirvana’s final record.

In a new episode of Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, biographer Michael Azerrad shared a new revelation about the dynamic between Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl.

According to Azerrad, Cobain liked to mockingly call Grohl “the most well-adjusted boy I know.”

“I think Kurt partly was mocking Dave for being fairly together and normal,” he divulged.

“He’s a popular, well-adjusted guy, he really is. And I think partly Kurt was making fun of that because he wasn’t a freak like Kurt. And he also was jealous. I think Kurt was a little bit jealous of Dave because Dave did have his act together.”

Last week, Krist Novoselic predicted what he thought the future of Nirvana would’ve been if Cobain hadn’t died.

“I don’t know. We recorded our last song together ‘You Know You’re Right’, and that was Nirvana,” he said.

“It had our whole thing as a jam then a crescendo that builds to come back down with a big chorus. It’s a really hard one to answer. Dave [Grohl] went on to do Foo Fighters, he’s successful and carrying the torch. I’ve got another band called Third Secret with Matt [Cameron] and Kim [Thayil] from Soundgarden – we’re kind of like the grunge ABBA.”

“If only Kurt would have hung in there, then we would have known,” Novoselic lamented.

“Just to have him in the world would make a huge difference, and that’s all that really matters. I miss the guy, so I can only dream.”