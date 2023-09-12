While it’s not in Australia, AC/DC are gearing up to perform live for the first time since 2016, and they’re getting fans excited by revealing their line-up and sharing audio from rehearsal.

The rock icons will be playing at the annual Power Trip festival in California with fellow legends Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica and Tool.

The band will consist of vocalist Brian Johnson, guitarists Stevie and Angus Young, bassist Cliff Williams (who’s “coming out of retirement for the festival”), and drummer Matt Laug.

AC/DC shared the news on X: “PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who’s coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums.”