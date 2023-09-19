In a world where disagreements often make headlines, there’s nothing like a stadium full of Green Day fans spontaneously belting out “Bohemian Rhapsody” to remind us that, hey, we’re all human. Classic music brings us together, and it’s all kinds of awesome.

As the person who uploaded the concert footage to Reddit noted: “For almost 6 minutes, the equivalent of a small city sang, with one voice, the beautiful song of a man who has been dead for decades. If you can do this, you’re not just a famous person, you’re a legend.”

Commenters also noticed how when a crowd sings together, it’s like they all suddenly got a memo about harmony.

“Ever notice how one crowd singing together always sound the same as other crowds, as in has the same tambre [sic] and sound quality? It’s like the recognizable and familiar voice of humanity. Regardless of how different the people in the crowd are, the crowd always sounds the same.”

Enjoy the clip below:

