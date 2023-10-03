The legendary Live Aid concert from 1985 is getting a musical makeover.

‘Just For One Day’ promises to capture the backstage chaos and star-studded glory of the iconic concert that took place 38 years ago at Wembley Stadium.

With stellar performances from Queen, David Bowie, Dire Straits, U2 and Elton John, the charity gig is widely regarded as one of the defining concerts in the history of music.

Named after Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, it’s billed a historical account of how Live Aid came together, with a love story inspired by real events.

The production is being made with permission from the Band Aid Charitable Trust, who will receive 10% of proceeds from tickets sales.

We’ll keep you posted with further details!

