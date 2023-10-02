U2 has officially kicked off their Las Vegas residency at the multi-billion-dollar venue that’s been described as ‘light years ahead of everything that’s out there’.
Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world which features the largest floor-to-ceiling LED screen ever made and, on Friday night, the very first audience got to experience just how immersive the experience is…
U2 are playing 25 concerts at the Sphere in a run lasting until December.