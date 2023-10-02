U2 has officially kicked off their Las Vegas residency at the multi-billion-dollar venue that’s been described as ‘light years ahead of everything that’s out there’.

Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world which features the largest floor-to-ceiling LED screen ever made and, on Friday night, the very first audience got to experience just how immersive the experience is…

@spherevegas Entertainment will never be the same. @U2 #SphereVegas ♬ original sound – Sphere

@spherevegasPOV: You have GA tickets♬ original sound – Sphere

@silviaschneemann #Duett mit @MikeSnedegar #u2 ♬ original sound – MikeSnedegar

U2 are playing 25 concerts at the Sphere in a run lasting until December.

Sphere u2