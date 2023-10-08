They’re back! AC/DC played their first show since 2016 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California on October 7.

Featuring a new drummer Matt Haug in place of Phil Rudd, it was also their first live show with Brian Johnson back on vocals and bassist Cliff Williams un-retired from the band.

They may be in the 70s but fans are saying they’re still delivering the goods:

They’ve yet to announce any future tour dates, but we’ll keep you posted!

