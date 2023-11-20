Barbie rings in the Christmas season with the Mariah Carey Barbie doll available in stores and online this week.
Mariah Carey said: “It’s a once in a lifetime dream to have my own Barbie! If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”
The Mariah Carey Barbie doll captures Carey’s signature flair and dazzling style in a festive look, dressed in a glittery red gown with a ruched overlay and a dramatic hem slit, accompanied by gorgeous curls, sparkly silvery accessories and matching red heels.
The gown was inspired by the show-stopping dress worn by Carey during her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour in 2019 (pictured below).
Barbie worked closely with Mariah Carey and her team to create this collectible doll in her likeness. Since 1959, the Barbie brand purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. That message has never been more relevant than it is today. Having long defied the three-to-five-year life cycle of a toy’s popularity, Barbie has inspired three generations of girls, highlighted over 250 careers, and sold more than a billion dolls.
The Mariah Carey Barbie doll will be available at Myer, Amazon, and other selected stockists from this week.