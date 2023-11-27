It’s the end of an era as ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire/Hot Seat’ faces the axe after airing on free to air TV for 25 Years.

Eddie McGuire reflects on his incredible 25-year journey as the game show host on the iconic shows. As the last episode airs this week, Eddie believes the show will eventually make a comeback.

Talking about the final new episode to The Herald Sun, McGuire says, “it is (the last episode) of this run. We are at pains to say it (Hot Seat) is going into hiatus but I think it will come back at some stage, whether it is with me (as host) or not, time will tell,” McGuire said.

McGuire expresses his joy in being part of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire/Hot Seat experience that has been a significant part of his life for 25 years.

Eddie Maguire – Host of ‘Who Wants to Be A Millionaire/Hot Seat’ (Image: IMDB)

When initially offered the role as host of the Australian version of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, McGuire faced scepticism from those who believed he should stick to journalism. However, he went on to break stereotypes in television and radio, becoming the president of Collingwood and hosting successful sports show at night.

McGuire recalls his audition with Michael Whyte at Grundy’s, where catchphrases like “I need a lifeline,” “Lock it in, Eddie,” and “Is that your final answer?” became popular in Australia, ultimately becoming part of the country’s culture.

After two successful years, when the Millionaire format gained popularity worldwide, McGuire and other Millionaire hosts were flown to Cannes for a convention. They stayed at the prestigious Hotel Du Cap, conducted workshops, and enjoyed their time together by the pool. It was an unforgettable experience.

McGuire credits Millionaire for making him a national name on Channel 9, further enhancing his reputation beyond hosting the renowned Footy Show and the Grand Prix. He considers ‘Millionaire Hot Seat’ and ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ as incredible gifts that have led to an amazing journey.

As Hot Seat makes way for Tipping Point Australia, hosted by Todd Woodbridge, McGuire wishes Todd every success in his new role.

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Hot Seat’ final show airs on Wednesday, Channel 9 at 5pm.