Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie seems poised to bid farewell to Hollywood, citing concerns about the industry’s overall well-being. The renowned Maleficent star has gradually retreated from the spotlight, with her most recent projects being 2021’s Those Who Wish Me Dead and Eternals.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 48-year-old actress delved into her future plans, reflecting on her recent divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt and offering insights into her upbringing. Jolie asserted that her separation from the Bullet Train star has curtailed her freedom to “live and travel” without constraints. She revealed, “|It’s part of what happened after my divorce – I lost the ability to live and travel as freely.”

Discussing her perspective on Hollywood, the actress disclosed that, if given the choice today, she wouldn’t opt for an acting career. Jolie explained, “I wouldn’t be an actress today. When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much.” She further emphasized her lack of fascination with Hollywood, having grown up in its midst. “Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it,” she said. “I never bought into it as significant or important.”

Opening up about her desire to escape the limelight early in her career, Jolie admitted to no longer having a vibrant social life. “I don’t really have…a social life,” she conceded. Additionally, the actress expressed intentions to relocate from Los Angeles to spend more time at her home in Cambodia, stating, “I will move when I can.”

While describing Hollywood as a “shallow place” to grow up, Jolie conveyed her pursuit of authenticity. Despite her inclination to distance herself from Tinseltown, she acknowledged an inability to cease working on passion projects, confessing, “I can’t stop. I always think there’s like a fight coming.”

Despite hints at retiring from acting, Jolie remains actively involved in various projects. She is expected to launch her first standalone fashion venture and sustainability store, Atelier Jolie. Furthermore, the actress has projects in pre- and post-production, including Maleficent 3, Kung Fu Panda 4, and the film adaptation of Lisa Genova’s Every Note Played, in which she stars alongside Christoph Waltz. Additionally, Jolie has been cast in Pablo Larrain’s Maria, a biographical film about iconic opera singer Maria Callas. While the possibility of Jolie stepping away from acting looms, fans still have ample opportunities to see her on the screen.