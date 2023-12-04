Just when fans thought KISS had stepped off the stage for the final time, their audience was unexpectedly greeted with the band’s future.

Moments after their last live show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, encompassing nearly 51 years of unforgettable performances, massive holograms of KISS appeared.

Fan-shot footage shows a giant Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley holograms belting out the lyrics to “God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II.”

After the hologram show, a screen appeared on stage that read: “A New Era Begins.”

The bio on KISS’ Instagram page said it straight-up: ‘Immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever’, and their website has a slick new landing page…

Playing their final show in New York City was a full circle moment for the band, as they received their start at Popcorn, a small pub in Queens, in 1973. A few weeks ago, Simmons detailed future KISS ventures following the December shows.

“This tour is the end of the road for the band, not the brand. KISS is a universe of its own — movies, merchandise, maybe even Broadway. The band will end, but the KISS experience… it’s immortal.” The legendary bassist and co-lead singer also promised fans that KISS would be portrayed by actors in “four to ten different traveling shows” across the globe in coming years.

The world has certainly not seen the last of KISS.