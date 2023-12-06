Everybody knows the Christmas classic ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’, which is a strong contender for one of the best Christmas songs of all time.

The festive 1958 hit is sung by Brenda Lee and has just made history by reaching number one on the Billboard 100 chart for the first time, 65 years after its first release.

‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee officially hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 65 years after release. pic.twitter.com/ZrnmmHOrpI — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2023

Brenda Lee has also just re-released the track and people online have made a wild discovery that has blown our minds.

The song was released back in 1958 and Brenda Lee is currently 78 years of age, meaning she was only 13 years old when she recorded the track.

One person shared a TikTok explaining exactly how we feel about the news, as listening back to the track it’s hard to picture that it’s a 13-year-old singing.

TikTok users have shared a similar reaction to the news, with one person commenting ‘that is not possible’ while another said ‘wait what’.

Take a look at Brenda Lee at age 13 in the clip below:

Wild.

See Brenda Lee’s re-release of the track in the new music video below, just in time for Christmas!

Listen to Brenda Lee on iHeart radio below!