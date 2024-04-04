The iconic hard rock band Kiss has made a substantial sale of its back catalogue of songs, along with its brand, intellectual property, and likeness to Swedish music investor Pophouse Entertainment. The deal, rumoured to exceed $300m (£237m), signifies the band’s departure from live performances on their End of the Road World Tour.

This move aligns with recent trends in the music industry, with artists like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen also selling their catalogues for hefty sums. While specifics of the Kiss deal remain undisclosed, it’s compared to similar transactions involving Genesis and Michael Jackson’s work.

Gene Simmons, a key figure in Kiss’s entrepreneurial ventures, hinted at substantial sums involved, though refrained from specifying. He emphasised the importance of partnering with the right collaborators, highlighting the enduring nature of their relationship with Pophouse.

CEO Per Sundin praised Kiss’s unique brand and music, expressing excitement about their shared vision. Simmons and Paul Stanley will remain actively involved in shaping the band’s future, leveraging their extensive catalogue for new ventures.

Known for their extensive branding efforts, Kiss has ventured into diverse product lines, though Simmons joked about certain limits, ruling out “Kiss crack” and cigarettes while keeping the door open for other possibilities.

