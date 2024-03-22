Bruce Springsteen has played his first show since he was forced to postpone his tour late last year to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
This week, he and the E Street Band picked the tour back up in Arizona… and promptly played for nearly three hours.
From the looks of fan-shot footage he seems to be fully recovered!
The setlist stuck closely to what he was playing during his 2023 run, including an encore featuring ‘Born to Run’ and ‘Dancing in the Dark’:
Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts / It Takes Two
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)
Nightshift (Commodores cover)
Mary’s Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Encore:
Born To Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
I’ll See You in My Dreams