Bruce Springsteen has played his first show since he was forced to postpone his tour late last year to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

This week, he and the E Street Band picked the tour back up in Arizona… and promptly played for nearly three hours.

From the looks of fan-shot footage he seems to be fully recovered!

The setlist stuck closely to what he was playing during his 2023 run, including an encore featuring ‘Born to Run’ and ‘Dancing in the Dark’:

Lonesome Day

Night

No Surrender

Two Hearts / It Takes Two

Darlington County

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Spirit in the Night

Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

Mary’s Place

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Born To Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

I’ll See You in My Dreams