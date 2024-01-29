Joni Mitchell is set to grace the stage at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, marking her inaugural performance at the prestigious event despite having received 18 nominations in the past. The star-studded lineup for the 2024 Grammys includes Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2, the latter delivering their performance from the unique setting of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2024 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Mitchell, a nominee for Best Folk Album with “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” boasts an impressive track record, having secured nine competitive Grammys throughout her illustrious career. Her first win dates back to 1970 in the Best Folk Performance category for “Clouds,” while her most recent triumph occurred in 2022 for Best Historical Album with “Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).”

After making a poignant appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021, Mitchell’s return to the Grammy stage in 2022 marked a significant step in her comeback journey following a challenging period that included a brain aneurysm in 2015. Notably, she and Bonnie Raitt presented Brandi Carlile’s performance at the 2022 Grammys and later collaborated with Carlile and others at the Newport Folk Festival. The subsequent year saw Mitchell headlining a captivating show at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, solidifying her enduring impact on the music scene.