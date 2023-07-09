Just days after Luke Combs’ rendition of ‘Fast Car’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, Tracy Chapman shared her thoughts on his cover of her 1988 classic.

Breaking her silence, the 59-year-old singer/songwriter gave a statement to Billboard where she expressed her surprise over the success of Combs’ rendition.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honoured to be there,” Chapman told the outlet. ”I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car’.

Chapman also shared a congratulatory message and teased a collaboration with Combs on social media:

