An Australian woman has turned to TikTok to reveal a simple mistake that left her spending $10,000 on Taylor Swift tickets.

As we’re sure you know, Taylor Swift is currently touring the globe with her Eras tour and last week, tickets for the Australian leg of her tour went on sale.

A dedicated Swiftie, Georgia Rose, logged onto the Ticketek website with the aim to get the most expensive tickets which includes a reserved seated floor ticket, special merchandise, and perks such as priority check-in and early venue entry.

But one simple mistake skyrocketed the price to over $10,000.

“If you tried for tickets or got tickets in the AMEX pre-sale you know that it was a crazy morning,” Rose said. “The site crashed, AMEX released a separate link, but only on Facebook and Twitter, and like just before the tickets were going on sale at 10am.”

“I had four windows open, I was not expecting to get tickets in any of them,” she said.

Eventually Rose got through and got through on every window. She then closed three of them down and continued the purchase on the remaining window thinking there was only two tickets in her cart.

She was mistaken.

“So I go through the next steps, write in the CVV number, and then click check out and as the wheel is spinning to process the order I look in the background and it says $10,000,” she said. “I froze, my heart literally stopped.”

Luckily Rose was able to sell the additional tickets to friends and family to recoup some of the cost.

Watch the whole story here:

