Pop punk outfit Fall Out Boy has picked up where Billy Joel’s history lesson left off in an updated cover of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’.

The original song – from his quadruple platinum Storm Front album – covers world events from 1949 to 1989, while the new version takes it from 1989 to now, including John Bobbitt, Y2K, Fyre Fest and Strangers Things.

Thing is, Joel’s original song is in chronological order, Fall Out Boy’s version isn’t.

Check it out:

Billy Joel’s original: