With unprecedented access to personal archives of never-before-seen footage and previously unheard interviews, Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for its new documentary Wham!

It follows George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s incredible four-year journey between 1982 and 1986 – from teenage school friends to global superstars who dominated the charts with hits like Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course Last Christmas.

“Success was so much more than I had ever dreamed of,” says Michael (who died in 2016) in an archival interview clip. “And with your best mate – it was just absolutely magical.”

We won’t have to wait long either, Wham! is set to land on July 5.

Check out the trailer here: