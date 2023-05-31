Foo Fighters have released their longest song yet, clocking up a near bang-on 10 minutes.

‘The Teacher’ is the final single from the band’s 11th album, But Here We Are, following previously released singles ‘Rescued’, ‘Under You’ and ‘Show Me How’.

The song references the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s mother, Virginia, who died just two weeks before the first tribute concert for Hawkins at Wembley Stadium.

The video features emotive imagery as well as home videos from the band.

Check it out here:

‘But Here We Are’ is set for release on June 2.