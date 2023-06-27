Elton John stepped on stage on the final night of Britian’s legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, in what could be his final ever performance in the U.K.

Amongst the highs of one of the festival’s best-ever headline sets, the retiring superstar also remembed the late George Michael on what would have been the Wham! singer’s 60th birthday,

“He was my friend, an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday – I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with which is so gorgeous,” he said, before performing a powerful rendition of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

That look he gives to the picture of his friend, the lovely George Michael, on what would have been his 60th birthday. 💔#eltonjohn #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/58C3Mih0Nq — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 25, 2023

The Glastonbury performance concludes the final leg of the Rocketman’s farewell tour in the U.K., after performing a series of sold-out shows across Australia earlier this year.

