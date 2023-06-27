Rick Astley has rickrolled Glastonbury in real life, but not before performing one helluva mixtape performance.

Astley kicked off his festival set on Saturday in a dusty pink suit, taking to the stage to John Williams’ Star Wars theme before launching into a disco-heavy version of 1987’s Together Forever.

He also threw in a few covers, including Harry Styles’ As It Was mixed with A-Ha’s Take On Me… and AC/DC.

Yep, the UK’s version of Daryl Braithwaite got behind the drums and performed Highway to Hell. More like what the hell. He explained to the audience that it was a song he’d play as “a 15-year-old kid in my dad’s greenhouse” until his drum kit broke.

After the song, he apologised (in the most English way possible) as his suit trousers kept getting caught in the kick drum pedal.

“All I can say, Glastonbury, is I’m sorry for wearing the wrong trousers,” he said. Bless.

Obviously, he wrapped up with Never Gonna Give You Up – first by getting the crowd to sing along with him a-capella, then exploding into the version we all know and love for almost 10 minutes.

Get Rickrolled here: